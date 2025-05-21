OAU honours Abundish Nigeria CEO with Agribusiness Excellence Award

The 14th Faculty Lecture of the Faculty of Agriculture at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) was not just an academic gathering, it was a powerful celebration of innovation, resilience, and leadership in Nigerian agriculture.

A key highlight was the presentation of the Award of Excellence in Agribusiness to Adetunji Adegboyega, the visionary MD/CEO of Abundish Nigeria Limited.

The award recognised his outstanding contributions to agricultural entrepreneurship and youth empowerment in Nigeria’s agribusiness landscape.

The lecture, titled: “The Place of Smart Agriculture in ensuring Food Security,” was delivered by Prof. Kolawole Adebayo, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor (Development), Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.

Adebayo emphasised the urgent need for conservation strategies and forward-thinking practices to combat land degradation and food insecurity in Nigeria.

Representing Abundish Nigeria Limited were Adetunji, and team members: Young and Paul, who joined a diverse audience of students, academics, and stakeholders to engage in thoughtful discussions on the future of agriculture in Nigeria.

The event featured a rich blend of academic insight, artistic expression, and community engagement, including a stirring spoken word performance by emerging artist Khaleda Simola, aka The Dynamic Hadja, who highlighted the struggles of Nigerian youth, food inflation, and the urgent need for reform.

Some of the notable persons at the event were the Chairman of the day, Dr. Adebola Ismail Akindele; Group Managing Director, Courtville Business Solutions, Lagos, Prof. Olalekan J. Soyelu; Vice-Dean, Faculty of Agriculture, Oba Jesph Olubiyi Toriola, Ajibise Ogo 1, Ogunsua of Modakeke, who was ably represented.

Abundish Nigeria Limited was celebrated not just for its presence at the event, but for its growing impact in the field.

Adegboyega’s recognition underscored the company’s commitment to sustainable farming and youth-led agribusiness innovation.

His efforts have made agriculture more appealing, profitable, and tech-enabled for the younger generation.

Local schools and research groups also showcased their work in a vibrant exhibition segment, adding further depth and collaboration to the occasion.

Abundish Nigeria Limited said: “Reflecting on the experience, being part of this event reaffirmed our mission.

“As an agri-tech innovation company, we left inspired, having witnessed firsthand the hunger for knowledge, the curiosity of students, and the call for actionable solutions.

“We extended heartfelt gratitude to the OAU Faculty of Agriculture for both the recognition and the platform.

“This award belongs not only to our MD/CEO, but to every young farmer, every AgriPreneur, and every dreamer striving to nourish the nation and transform the land.”

In his acceptance remarks, Adegboyega captured the spirit of the day: “Agriculture is not in the past, it is now, and it is the future.

“With knowledge, tools, and partnerships, we will feed Africa from Africa.”

