OAU has zero tolerance for sexual harassment — VC

The Vice-Chancellor, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, has reiterated the instruction’s zero tolerance towards any form of sexual harassment and other social vices on campus.

Ogunbodede reiterated this at the launching of the anti-sexual harassment policy of the institution on Wednesday in Ile-Ife.

He said that the university found the policy imperative in creating a safe learning environment for all, even as no community was devoid of deviant.

Ogunbodede noted, however, that OAU would continue to strengthen its resolve against sex-related vices.

Also speaking, the Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr Bisi Fayemi, expressed delight that the dreadful culture of silence about sexual harassment in higher institutions was over.

Fayemi charged every tertiary institution across the country to emulate Obafemi Awolowo University by having a policy on sexual harassment and a zero-tolerance culture.

She said that every tertiary institution leadership needed to demonstrate its unwillingness to condone a culture of abuse, silence and impunity.

“Where there are policies in place to prevent and deal with sexual harassment, they should be implemented to the fullest extent possible.

“Policies and procedures are meant to be implemented and not left to gather dust on shelves. In the absence of concrete action, impunity will continue to reign.

“Gender mainstreaming teaching and learning need to be strengthened here at OAU. We also need data and analysis of SGBV/SH trends on an ongoing basis.

“The Center for Gender and Social Policy Studies should therefore strive to be a centre for excellence in the study and teaching of GBV and power relations in an evolving world.

“This policy should be shared with other tertiary institutions around the country as others work towards establishing models of good practice,” Fayemi said.