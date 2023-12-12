OAU final year student dies in road accident

The management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, has confirmed the death of a final year student, Chisom Nwankwo, in a road accident within the campus.

The deceased was a student of Agricultural Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture.

The Institution’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the sad incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Tuesday in Ile-Ife.

Olarewaju said that the deceased was involved in an accident on campus and “unfortunately died”.

He regretted that her demise is a colossal loss to the department, faculty and the entire University community.

He appealed to motorists and motorcyclists to be conscious of the traffic law and reduce speeding within and outside the campus.

“We cannot afford to be losing our students; we wish to warn all and sundry against speeding and wrong overtaking that can claim the lives of students or staff.

“The management wishes to condole with the family of the deceased and pray that God would give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Olarewaju stated.