Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, has assured its students that they will be mobilised for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch A.

Abiodun Olarewaju, the Public Relations Officer, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ile-Ife.

He debunked rumours that only OAU had not submitted the names of its students for Batch A Corps members.

According to him, no Federal university has submitted the names of their prospective students for NYSC scheme till date.

“What we did was to travel to Abuja to effect some corrections and to bring back the corrected document for possible uploading for today or latest tomorrow.

“Actually, there’s tendency that as I am speaking with you that their names must have been uploaded to NYSC portal today.

“I am assuring you that nothing whatsoever will delay the forwarding of the names of our students between today and tomorrow to NYSC portal,” he further assured.

Olanrewaju said that the Senate had confirmed their results and they had been found worthy in character and learning, which had confirmed them to be graduates of the university.

He said that since it was mandatory for them to serve their father land for a year after graduation, the management had no reason to keep them in the university or in their respective parents’ houses.

Similarly, Prof. Isiaka Aransi, the Dean, Student Affairs (DSA) of OAU, told NAN that the department was working seriously to meet the NYSC guidelines given for mobilisation of their students for Batch A service.

Aransi said that the staff had gone to Abuja for corrections of all mistakes on the list, adding, “thank God that they arrived safely yesterday with perfect document.’’

He assured that unfailingly today or latest March 5, the names would be uploaded to the NYSC portal and pledged that none of them would miss the Batch A as scheduled.

A graduate of OAU, Ademola Abbey, who studied Literature in English, expressed delight that there was “green light’’ that his set would meet up with Batch A service.

“We have been waiting for registration but we were kept waiting and they kept telling us that they are working on it.

“But today, I saw a message on my WhatsApp that by the end of the day, everything would be fine and tomorrow by God’s grace we’ll be able to do the registration,” he said.

Abbey said that the staff of the students affairs office were seriously busy with their list “hopefully today, they will round it off and by tomorrow, we’ll start our registration.’’

“So I have 100 per cent assurance that my set will meet the Batch A NYSC; I therefore commend the OAU management and DSA staff for their cooperation toward our success in life,’’ he said.