The management of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, has fixed new dates for its post-UTME screening exercise.

This was contained in a press statement by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, titled, ‘OAU fixes new post-UTME dates’ on Thursday.

The statement read in part, “All candidates are hereby informed that new dates for the exams, which starts from Saturday, 27th February 2021, will be conducted in two centers: Ile-Ife and Abuja.

“In view of this, candidates are advised to log in to the https://admissions. oauife.edu.ng to print out their Screening Slips which contain actual dates and venues for each of them, beginning from Sunday, 14th February, 2021.

“The University Management also enjoins all candidates to adhere strictly to their respective schedules and comply fully with all COVID-19 protocols as recommended by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control.”

“The Post UTME Screening Exercise, which will be conducted in Ile-Ife centre, between Saturday, 27th February and Wednesday, 3rd March, 2021 will be on OAU campus and its Centre for Distance Learning, in Moro, while the Abuja Centre will hold on Saturday, 6th March, 2021 at the JAMB CBT Centre, Bwari, Abuja.