A 200-level student of the Management Accounting at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, Emmanuel Adedeji, has committed suicide.

The Public Relations Officer of the university, Abiodun Olarewaju, while confirming his death, described the action of the student as unfortunate.

It was learnt that the student drank Sniper on campus, which resulted to his death.

Adedeji’s corpse was discovered behind the Mechanical Department, popularly known as Spider Building.

The OAU spokesman appealed to parents and guardians to always talk to thier children that suicide should not be seen as option no matter what they face.

Olarewaju sympathised with the parents of the late student and prayed to God to give his parents the fortitude to bear the loss.