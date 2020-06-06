The Legal Adviser of Oando Plc, Ngozi Okonkwo, is dead.

The death of the legal luminary was announced by the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando, Adewale Tinubu, on his Twitter handle, with a further confirmation via a statement by the company.

Tinubu tweeted: “A wonderful soul who was ever ready for goal oriented endeavor, she was knowledgeable, efficiency, competency, diligence and true leadership.

“She was what we all hope for in a team member, she was empathy, loyalty, support and trust.

“She was someone you wanted by your side when wining was the goal, she was focused, audacity, stealth, presence and persistent.

“For 11 years, she toiled in ensuring our dreams became reality and did so with full dose of infection optimism, everyday, despite the odds.

“She was an excellence.

“My prayer remains with her family who lost a wonderful wife, daughter and sister.”

According to available information, Okonkwo had battled cancer in the past, but recovered.

A statement by the company described her as an exemplary professional and an astute lawyer who personified values of teamwork, respect and integrity.

It said: “Oando has lost a true leader – kind, passionate, driven, focused and diligent.

“She was an exemplary professional and an astute lawyer who commanded respect from all who knew her.”