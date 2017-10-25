The Securities and Exchange Commission has accused Oando Plc of declaring dividends from unrealised profits and releasing false financial statements to the public before it was suspended by the Nigerian Stock Exchange, a correspondence sent to the oil firm and obtained by PREMIUM TIMES has revealed.

The position of SEC was conveyed to Oando before it was suspended from the Nigeria Stock Exchange based on the directive of the SEC on October 19.

The company was subsequently suspended from the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

In the letter obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, which was sent to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Oando, Wale Tinubu, SEC said it found the oil firm’s 2014 Rights Issue Circular “contained misleading information”.

The letter was dated October 17 and signed by Braimoh Anastasia, the Head of Legal Department of SEC.

Follow this link to read more: How Oando declared dividends from unrealised profits, released false financial statements — SEC https://goo.gl/3nG7eR