OACPS Summit: NIDCOM nominated Diaspora Champion 

Nigeria, through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), has been nominated to Co-chair the 10th Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, (OACPS) as “Diaspora Champion”, the first ever Diaspora summit to be organised by the OACPS

In an official communication to Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman/CEO, the organisation , based in Brussels, which had paid an official visit to NIDCOM in Abuja early this year along with Nigeria’s Ambassador to Brussels, Amb Obinna Onowu, also said it is nominating NIDCOM as OACPS’ “Champion” for Diaspora for its pioneering efforts in Diaspora engagement in the continent.

The statement added that Te’te Anto’nio, Minister of External Relations, Republic of Angola, will open the Summit while Heads of States of government of the Caribbean and the Pacific from over 70 countries will thereafter make a declaration on their commitments to their diaspora the world over.

The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States, (OACPS) is scheduled to hold in Luanda, the Angolan capital from 6th to 10th December, 2022.

The Summit will among other issues focus on General Context of Diaspora, Policies and Strategies of Engagement drawing from the Caribbean,Pacific and African Experiences, Success Stories and Diaspora Centre of Excellence in Nigeria, among others.

The OACPS the statement confirmed will be Co-haired by Dr Abike Dabiri-Erewa and Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, Secretary General while the Heads of State of the OACPS will make a statement on engaging its diaspora on the 7th and 8th December, 2022, rounding up on the inaugural conference on December 10, 2022.





