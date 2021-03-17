Pan-Igbo think-tank, Nzuko Umunna, has congratulated the Yoruba Nation on the assumption of office by the new leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo.

In a statement jointly signed by its Coordinator and Secretary, Ngozi Odumuko and Paschal Mbanefo, the group commended the rancour-free change of leadership as a testament to Pa Adebanjo’s engaging pedigree, widespread acceptance and the confidence reposed in him by the Yoruba Nation.

“We align fully with this position, and have no doubt whatsoever that Pa Adebanjo, who has forged a historic handshake especially with Nzuko Umunna and generally with Ndigbo, will acquit himself most creditably in this latest national assignment,” it said.

Describing Adebanjo as a relentless Awoist, the group said the new Afenifere leader has always placed premium on cementing the historic bond of brotherhood and solidarity between the Ndigbo and their Yoruba brethren.

“While assuring Pa Adebanjo and the new Afenifere leadership of our unalloyed support and solidarity, we are confident that his experience, courage and uncommon sense of history will position Afenifere especially for the challenges of nation-building and in confronting the threats that assail our peoples,” it said.

It also congratulated Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago, on his elevation as the Deputy Leader of Afenifere, and revered Pa Reuben Fasoranti on his principled and outstanding tour of duty, especially at critical moments and even at a ripe old age of 95 years.

Nzuko Umunna promised to soon engage with the new Afenifere leadership in order to further cement the strategic partnership between the organisations and peoples they represent.