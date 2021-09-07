NYSC warns corps members to shun crimes, drugs, other vices

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members to shun crimes, drug abuse and other social vices that are inimical to their lives.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director of Press and Public Relations.

The cam is against the backdrop of the arrest of Arnold Meniru, a corps member, by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), over alleged importation of 4kg of drugged candies.

The scheme condemned the act, calling on corps members to be good ambassadors.

“The management of the NYSC is aware of the reported arrest by the NDLEA of a corps member, Arnold Meniru, for alleged importation of four kilograms of drugged candies from the UK.

“The scheme wishes to reiterate its unequivocal stand against any form of crime by any individual, including corps members.

“Recognising the dangers and negative effects of drugs, particularly on the youth, the NYSC over the years has collaborated with the NDLEA to sensitise and counsel corps members and the public against substances’ abuse.

“Equally, sensitisation on the dangers of illicit drugs is one of the major lectures package for the orientation exercise.

”There is an existing NYSC and the NDLEA Community Development Service (CDS), group whose mandate is to organise public campaigns against use of illicit substances to curb drug abuse.

”The NYSC Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has always utilised all opportunities to counsel corps members on the dangers and implications of engaging in crimes, including drug abuse.

”The scheme will not relent in continually admonishing corps members to be good ambassadors of their families, desist from drug trafficking and any other act that can tarnish the names of their families, the NYSC and the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that operatives of the NDLEA, had on Aug. 28, arrested Meniru, when a consignment of drugs was intercepted at the warehouse of a transport company.