NYSC warns corps members against indecent dressing, disrespect to uniform



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Friday warned Corps members against indecent dressing and disrespect to the corps uniforms.

Jingi Denis, NYSC Adamawa Coordinator gave the warning at the swearing-in ceremony of 2023 batch ‘B’ Stream 2 orientation course in Damare camp, Girei Local Government, in Adamawa.

He said anyone caught would be sanctioned appropriately.

“You are also enjoined to familiarise yourselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws and religiously abide by all the provisions.

“Please don’t take any of the bye laws for granted, as this may come to haunt you several years after your service year and even tarnish your future careers.

“Please do the right thing now and avoid any regrets in the future”, he said.

He urged them to be serious and actively participate in all the camp programmes and activities.



In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, congratulated the corps members for a successful graduation and deployment to Adamawa.

Fintiri, who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Dr Edga Amos, called on corps members to understand that white-collar jobs were not readily available.

He encouraged them to avail themselves of the opportunities for self-employment offered through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) Programme.

“I always regard you as our strategic partners in the execution of our people-oriented policies and programmes, particularly as regards education, healthcare, agriculture and rural development.

“We will continue to support the scheme in the state in the areas of welfare and security, as it is always said, to whom much is given, much is expected”, he said.

Wali Yakubu, Chairman NYSC Governing Board, Adamawa, enjoined them to abide by all the camp rules and regulations and participate actively in all the camp activities especially, skills acquisition.

“This programme when fully embraced will make you job creators rather than job seekers”, he said