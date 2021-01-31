Kehinde Aremu, Anambra Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps has urged youths in the country to respect elders and constituted authority in order to be successful.

Aremu gave the advice during a Sunday Service with the Christian Corpers’ Fellowship Chapel at Mbaukwu/Umuawulu Orientation Camp.

He advised corps members that their ability to make good use of the mandatory service year depended on their ability to obey the rules of NYSC and the laws/customs of the state they found themselves.

The NYSC coordinator, however, expressed satisfaction with the way the corps members had conducted themselves so far in the camp and encouraged them to uphold the virtue of obedience.

He told them that Anambra was a peaceful, secure and blessed state where reward for hard work was high.

According to him, those who are willing to remain to serve would have a rich and rewarding experience.

“Obey the laws of the land, respect the culture of the people and it will be well with you because this state is highly entrepreneurial. There is much to gain from the people here,” he said.

Aremu reminded the corps members that COVID-19 was real and should be taken seriously.

He urged the corps members to assist in spreading awareness on prevention.