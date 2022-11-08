NYSC swears in 1,157 corps members in Imo

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) swore in 1,157 youth corps members at Nkwerre Local Government Area of Imo Tuesday for the 2022 Batch `C’, Stream 1, orientation exercise.

The Stream comprised 472 male and 685 female corps members.

The State’s NYSC Coordinator Rachael Idaewor, who represented the Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Mohammad Fadah, implored the corps members to sustain a high level of discipline and enthusiasm.

She charged the corps members to always comply with camp rules and regulations and avoid cultism, drug abuse, and negative use of the social media which could mar their future.

Idaewor advised the corps members to pursue acts that would promote national unity and development, instead.

She also encouraged the corps members to take the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the scheme seriously.

On behalf of Fadah, she expressed gratitude to governments at all levels, security agencies, employers and other stakeholders for their support in the areas of security and the welfare of corps members.

“I enjoin you to reciprocate the kind gestures extended to the NYSC by other stakeholders by putting in your best in your places of primary assignments.

“I also appeal to stakeholders to support the call for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

“The Fund will enhance the smooth operations of the scheme, especially by addressing the challenges of infrastructure and providing start-up capital for corps members,’’ she said.

Highpoint of the event was the administration of the Oath of Allegiance on the corps members by the Chief Judge of Imo, Justice Theresa Chikeka, represented by Justice I. C Ibeawuchi.






