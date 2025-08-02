NYSC: State resumes payment of allowances to corps members 

The Zamfara State Government has resumed payment of state allowances to corps members after suspending it for several months.

Governor Dauda Lawal announced this in Gusau on Friday at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch B, Stream 1, corps members deployed to the state.

The governor, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Nasiru Galadima, also announced that the government had commenced payment of special allowances to the corps medical personnel.

According to Lawal, the gesture is part of his promise to ensure that the welfare of corps members is significantly improved.

He, therefore, urged the corps members to justify the gesture by approaching the service year with passion and integrity.

He said: “As corps members, I am calling on you to make an impact in your respective communities.

“The safety and welfare of every corps member serving in Zamfara is paramount to my administration.”

The governor further restated his administration’s commitment to ensuring safety and security of corps members throughout their service year.

“This is in addition to providing an enabling environment for the corps members, NYSC management and staff in the state to discharge their duties diligently,” Lawal pledged.

Earlier, the state NYSC Coordinator, Mallam Muhammad Lawan, commended the Zamfara State Government particularly for the resumption of state allowances to corps members after a long period of suspension.

Lawan noted that the gesture would enhance service delivery of the NYSC scheme in the state.

He said the three-week orientation exercise would include lectures on the culture and traditions of the state, physical training, leadership development, and skills acquisition programmes among others.

He said: “I am therefore encouraging our corps members to take the orientation training seriously.

“The orientation programme is for your personal growth and development as well as the success of your service year.”

The NYSC coordinator also expressed appreciation to Governor Lawal for his support to the NYSC scheme in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a total of 554 corps members were sworn-in at the ceremony by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu, who was represented by A’ishatu Jibrin, Deputy Chief Registrar, State High Court.

