NYSC speaks on ‘Circular’ on 2021 Batch C Stream II Orientation Course

The National Youth Service Corps has made its position known on a circular it termed as a fake, which has been making the rounds on the 2021 Batch “C” Stream II orientation course.

The NYSC spoke in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Adenike Adeyemi, on the development on Wednesday in Abuja.

The circular had asked “potential” corps members who had registered between November 13 and 15 to go to their state NYSC office on November 19, 2021 to verify their thumbprint and re-append their signature to avoid cancellation of documents in the camp.

But the scheme said in the statement by Adeyemi: “The attention of NYSC management has been drawn to a fake circular with the above caption, making the rounds on the social media, purported to have emanated from the Scheme.

“Paragraph 2 of the fake and very misleading circular reads: ‘All potential corps members (PCMS) that had registered between 13th and 15th of November to kindly go to their state NYSC Office on Friday, 19th November, 2021 to verify their thumbprint and re-append their signature to avoid cancellation of documents in the camp.’”

Adeyemi originators of the fake circular referred to “prospective corps members” as “potential corps members,” thus betraying its authenticity, advising the public and prospective corps members to disregard the fake circular.

She added: “Kindly get authentic information on the scheme only from NYSC official sources: social media platforms, print and electronic media.

“Please, note that the orientation course as earlier publicised shall commence nationwide, Wednesday, 24th November, 2021 and terminate Tuesday, 14th December, 2021, registration: 24th -‘ 28th, November 2021, Cut-Off Date Midnight, Sunday, 28th November, 2021, swearing-in Tuesday, 30th November, 2021 while closing Tuesday, 14th December, 2021.”