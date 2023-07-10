NYSC relocates Plateau Orientation camp 

828 828

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has relocated temporarily, its permanent orientation camp in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The camp is now sited at WAYE Foundation, by BUKEN Academy at Doi – Du in Jos South council area.

Head of the Public Relations Unit of the State’s NYSC Jennifer Laha, made the disclosure in a statementMonday in Jos, the State capital.

She added that the 2023 Batch “B” Stream I Orientation Course had been scheduled to hold nationwide from July 12 to August 1.

According to Laha, the formal opening of the orientation programme/swearing-in ceremony of corps members will take place on July 14.

She said that Plateau Governor Caleb Mutfwang, would be expected to preside over the ceremony.

She urged the people of Plateau to accord the prospective corps members hospitality.