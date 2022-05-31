NYSC reiterates commitment to transparency, accountability in its dealings

The Director General (DG), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, has reiterated that the scheme is committed to transparency and accountability in all its dealings.

Fadah said this Tuesday in Abuja, at the opening of the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) Workshop for Procurement Officers.

The workshop with the theme “Capacity Building Workshop on GIFMIS Procurement Module and Functionalities”, was organized by NYSC’s Procurement Department and Office of the Accountant General of the Federation.

The DG, who was represented by Emmanuel Attah, Director, General Services, said the NYSC keyed into the GIFMIS platform designed by the Federal Government to tackle corruption and weak governance and to strengthen economic management.

“It will interest you to note that the choice of the theme for this training is no doubt, carefully chosen while taking into cognizance the current realities.

“It is also with a view to realise the noble objectives behind the philosophy of setting up the GIFMIS module for prudency in doing government business,” Fadah said.

He urged the participants to key into the technologically driven Information Technology based system that was designed for accounting and budget management.

Fadah said this would enable them to acquire new skills and knowledge that would improve their productivity and efficiency in handling their job schedules.

The Director, Procurement, Eniola Ambekemo, said that the workshop was meant to enlighten the procurement officers on their role on the GIFMIS platform.

According to Ambekemo, over the years, the NYSC has demonstrated commitment to upholding transparency and accountability in its operations.

“This is what the GIFMIS training stands to achieve.

“This training which will cover the procurement process on GIFMIS includes requisition, contract, purchase order, job order, delivery note and job complete certificate.

“Our dear participants, the NYSC looks up to you to revolutionize the procurement practice in line with the Public Procurement Act of 2007,” she said.

GIFMIS which kicked off in 2012 is one of the economic reforms of the Federal Government which provides a foundation upon which different public financial management reforms will be anchored.

It is aimed at increasing the speed at which decisions are taken and services delivered to the general public and reducing opportunities for corruption and ensuring safety of public resources.