The National Youth Service Corps has disclosed that it has withdrawn Corps members posted to areas affected by banditry attacks in parts of Niger State.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC, Funmilayo Ajayi, while briefing journalists after the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 Corps members at the NYSC orientation camp, Paiko, said: “We are the parents of these children and cannot afford to lose any of them.”

While disclosing that officials of the NYSC in the areas affected by the bandits send updates to the state office, Ajayi added: “We will not post any Corps members to these areas because we cannot afford to lose any of them.

“Our eyes are on the Corps members.

“For the whole one year, we are their parents and guardians.

“We have recalled all our Corps members from those crisis areas and re-posted them.

“We will not send any Corps members to areas where bandits have carried out their attack.

“We are aware that the state government and security agencies are on top of the situation.

“For now, we will not post any of them to these areas until there are confirmed reports that the places are safe.”

While declaring the camp open, the Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, assured Corps members of adequate security across the state.

Bello said: “It is true that the nation is facing some security challenges even though government at all levels are putting necessary modalities in place to prevent any breach of law and order.

“But, I can assure you that we enjoy relative peace here in Niger State.”

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, assured that cogent steps have been taken to restore peace in the communities that were affected by the recent banditry attacks around Erena.

He said: “We have reinforced security around the affected areas so that the people can return to their homes to continue their farming activities soon.”

He therefore urged corps members to go about their lawful daily activities without any apprehension.