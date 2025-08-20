NYSC reacts to assault on female corps member in Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has berated the assault of a female Corps Member by operatives of the Anambra State Vigilante Group in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in the early hours of Wednesday by the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, NYSC, Caroline Embu.

The scheme described the attack as “unacceptable and dehumanising,” stressing that no justification could warrant such treatment of a Corps Member.

“Management wishes to assure the general public that it believes in, and supports the ongoing investigation by the Nigeria Police Force towards unravelling what transpired.

“This we trust will help get justice for the Corps Member in question and any other aggrieved party,” the statement read.

While restating its commitment to the welfare and security of all Corps Members nationwide, the scheme further disclosed that administrative steps were being taken to provide both physiological and psychological support to the affected Corps Member.

The Anambra State Government had earlier announced initial steps to address the incident, even as Nigerians continue to demand accountability from security operatives in the state.

