NYSC raises alarm over rising rejection of corps members by employers

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has raised deep concern over the increasing rate at which corps members are being rejected by their assigned employers.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Brig.-Gen Olakunle Nafiu, raised the issue on Wednesday in Jos during the 2025 Annual NYSC Corps Employers’ Workshop.

Represented by Mrs Gbamisola Salami, the NYSC Deputy Director for the North-Central Zone, Nafiu emphasised that corps employers played a crucial role in shaping the overall experience of corps members during their service year.

“Your organisations provide a platform for corps members to apply their skills, gain practical experience, and develop their professional capacities,” he said.

Nafiu, however, lamented that the rising number of cases where employers reject corps members often prevents them from gaining valuable experience at those establishments.

He further noted that the NYSC, during its quarterly inspection exercises, identified several other shortcomings on the part of corps employers.

These include delays—or outright failure—in applying for corps members, failure to provide statutory welfare provisions, and, in some cases, inhumane treatment of corps members.

The D-G urged corps employers to recognise the numerous challenges faced by corps members and to create a supportive work environment “that promotes their well-being and productivity.”

Nafiu added that a collaborative relationship between the NYSC and corps employers was essential to strengthening and sustaining the objectives of the scheme.

“By working together, we can ensure that the NYSC programme remains relevant, effective, and impactful in shaping the next generation of Nigerian leaders,” he said.

The D-G thanked all corps employers who had partnered with the NYSC, saying, “ Your support and commitment to the NYSC programme are invaluable, and we look forward to a more strengthened collaboration.”

Earlier, the Plateau Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Jonathan Yavala, said the purpose of the workshop was to foster a cordial and productive relationship between corps members and the NYSC.

Yavala emphasised the importance of the workshop in bridging communication gaps and ensuring the smooth deployment and engagement of corps members across the state.

He noted that the theme of the workshop, “Partners in Progress: Corps Employers’ Role in Enhancing Corps Members’ Well-being and Productivity,” was both relevant and timely, as “the scheme seeks innovative ways to deepen its contribution to nation-building.”

According to him, the success of the NYSC scheme depends not only on the foundation laid during the orientation programme but also on the partnerships built in the field, especially with corps employers.

“You are not merely workplace supervisors: you are mentors, guides, and collaborators in shaping the future of these young Nigerians,” he said.

He urged employers to create a conducive work environment for corps members, guided by empathy, purpose, and professionalism, which would contribute immensely to the well-being and, ultimately, the productivity of the corps members.

In his remarks, Mr Musa Ashoms, Plateau’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development and the NYSC state Governing Board Chairman, commended the NYSC for organising the workshop.

Declaring the workshop open, Ashoms said the event was designed to bring all stakeholders on board, ensuring that corps members were not only exposed to the work environment but also provided with an enabling atmosphere to contribute meaningfully to the development of their host communities and the nation at large.

