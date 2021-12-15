NYSC permanent orientation camp in Lagos will soon be ready – Coordinator

Eddy Megwa, State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps in Lagos State, has said that the long-awaited permanent orientation camp in Agbowa, Ikorodu will soon be delivered to the scheme.

Megwa made the disclosure on Tuesday at the closing of the 2021 Batch C, Stream II orientation at NYSC temporary orientation camp, Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

He expressed appreciation to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for creating a platform for the scheme to thrive in the state.

He said: “I am very much aware that the NYSC’s new site will soon be completed and, in no distant time, we will move to our permanent orientation camp.

“I must commend Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who, in his magnanimity, has given us all the support that we need to sustain the scheme in Lagos.”

While addressing the 2,116 corps members, Megwa charged them to be worthy ambassadors of the NYSC, having successfully completed the three-week orientation programmes.

He said: “It’s been a successful orientation programme.

“As we launch you out into the public space, note that you are going to commence your sacrificial journey in building this great state and Nigeria at large.

“Always remember the oath of allegiance, which you took during your swearing-in, to the effect that you are going to serve this nation selflessly and even pay the supreme sacrifice, if need be.

“You also pledged that you would accept your places of posting anywhere you are sent.

“I, therefore, urge you to be resolute, committed and have your faith in God.

“With the training you have acquired, coupled with the self-esteem, which you have gathered within these three weeks, sky is going to be your limit as regards your contributions to making Lagos better for all of us.”

Megwa also advised the corps members to put in their best in any duty assigned to them in their work places and continue to observe COVID-19 protocols.

The state coordinator expressed gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for giving NYSC a veritable ground to thrive.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that two corps members: Emmanuel Eke and Obiwolu Success, were given awards for outstanding performances at the orientation camp.