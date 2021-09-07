NYSC moves against COVID-19 pandemic in orientation camps

The National Youth Service Corps Scheme (NYSC) has adopted measures in orientation camps across the country, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Alhaji Musa Abubakar, Acting Director, Special Duties, Office of the Director-General, NYSC, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

“One of the measures is the compulsory COVID-19 test conducted on anybody entering the camps, including officials, corps members, traders and visitors.

“This is to ensure that any person entering or re-entering orientation camps is absolutely COVID-19-free,” he said.

The director added that only individuals who were certified to be free of the disease would be allowed into the camps.

“Hand washing points, fully equipped with hand sanitisers and alcohol-based detergents have been established in all camps across the country.

“Individuals in the camp must wear facemasks as a precondition for staying therein.

“Other sterner measures have also been taken in dormitories of the corps members, such as the reduction in the number of beds per dormitory from the initial 50-60 beds to between 15-20 beds each.

“Additionally, two-metres spacing between each bed has been created in all dormitories to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety protocol,’’ he said.