NYSC members post lovers’ nude pictures on Internet, arrested by Army

The men of the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Akure, Ondo State have arrested four men in Ikaramu Akoko, in the Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, for allegedly posting nude pictures of some ladies on the Internet, The PUNCH is reporting.

Though the identities of the suspects had yet to be disclosed by the brigade, PUNCH Metro gathered that three of them were members of the National Youth Service Corps who are serving in the state.

According to a source, the suspects usually invited their girlfriends to a hotel where they would ask them to put off their clothes before taking their nude pictures.

The source added that the suspects would later demand money from the ladies with the threat to post their nude pictures on the Internet if they failed to do so.

He said: “Many ladies, including female corps members, have fallen victims.

“They were making a lot of money from the act before they were caught.

“They would invite their girlfriends to a hotel in Ikare Akoko, and after having sex with them, they would take their nude pictures.

“Some days after, they would demand money from the ladies and threaten that if the ladies failed to give them the money, they would post their nude pictures on the Internet.

“Any of them who failed to give out money, would find her nude pictures on the Internet.”

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Major Ojo Adelegan, confirmed the arrest of the suspects and said they had been handed over to the appropriate security organisation for further action.

Adelegan, however, refused to disclose the identities of the suspects.

He said: “I can confirm their arrest, but they are no more with us.

“They have been handed over to another security agency.”

Similarly, the Head of the Public Relations Unit of the NYSC in Ondo State, Christy Olatoye, confirmed the arrests.

Olatoye said the suspects were in the custody of the Department of State Services in the state.

She said: “The matter is with the DSS; we cannot interfere.

“All we will do is to give them any information they need.

“It is a criminal offence; we can’t stop the DSS from doing their work.”

However, the Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Femi Joseph, said the matter was not reported at the command.

“We don’t know anything about it. We are not aware of the matter,” Joseph said.

