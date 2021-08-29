NYSC member installs solar inverter, streetlights in FCT schools

A serving member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Engr Umar Farouk Ahmad, has unveiled a solar inverter system and streetlights he installed at Government Secondary Schools (GSS) Jabi and Wuse, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Both the inverter electric system and streetlights are parts of his Community Development Service (CDS) projects.

Farouk Ahmad, a Second Class Upper (2:1) Electrical Engineering graduate of Bayero University Kano (BUK), is currently serving at the foremost construction firm, Julius Berger Limited, in Abuja.

Before installing the inverter and streetlights, Farouk Ahmad had first carried out awareness campaigns on solar electric and inverter system, in the two FCT schools. He also coached final year science students towards passing O’ Level examinations and securing scholarships.

The projects’ unveiling ceremony, attended by officials of NYSC, FCT Zonal Office; invited dignitaries, the principal, staff and students of GSS Jabi, together with journalists, was held on Friday.

Principal of GSS, Jabi, Atanze Sani, while welcoming guests to the school computer room, where the inverter system was installed, commended Faruk Ahmad’s effort. He said the inverter system would tremendously enhance teaching and learning in the school.

Earlier before the project was commissioned, the NYSC Zonal Coordinator for FCT, Alh. Suleiman Abdul, who was represented by Busayo Yusuf, the Schedule Officer in Charge of CDS projects, delivered his goodwill remark.

The NYSC official attested to Farouk Ahmad’s hard work, commitment, and passion for executing the CDS projects, which he said will impact both staff and students of the beneficiary-schools, in diverse ways.

A public relations expert, Mallam Yushau Shuaib, who was one of the sponsors of the projects, extolled the corps member’s zeal in finding solutions to problems.

“Farouk has, on several occasions, personally fixed serious electrical faults and solar powers in our premises and in the neighbourhood, without collecting a dime. Hence, we deemed it fit to offer our supports for him to properly execute the CDS projects for the benefits of the students, schools and the society,” he said.

While thanking his sponsors and guests, the Kano State-born corps member, said his inverter electric project, which comprises of an inverter and two batteries, will power 50 mini laptops, one desktop computer, two printers and a projector at GSS Jabi’s computer room. The security lights installed at GSS Wuse will provide illumination and equally, aid security at night.