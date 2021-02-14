The National Youths Service Corps has commended members of corps medical personnel in the scheme for their commitment to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coordinator of NYSC, Kehinde Aremu, gave the commendation at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Umuawulu, at a get together organised for corps members and officials of the scheme in Anambra on Saturday.

Aremu said the corps medical personnel adhered religiously to the COVID-19 testing and prevention strategies in the state.

He said the training and mentorship provided by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Anambra chapter were justified.

Aremu urged to corps medical personnel to keep the spirit up and use their knowledge for the good of the society wherever they found themselves, adding that COVID-19 was a reality and should be stamped out.

“I must thank you for your tirelessness and doggedness as well as your commitment to the fight against COVID-19, right from the inception of your service to the point of winding up.

“You justified the training you received and were active in the partnership between the scheme and NCDC,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the coordinator presented cash gifts and letters of commendation to them.