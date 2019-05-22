The Management of National Youths Service scheme in Anambra State has expressed a deep sense of loss over the death of the Coordinator in Kogi State, Oludolapo Ahile.

Ahile died in an auto crash while travelling along Keffi-Akwanga-Lafia highway in Nasarawa State alongside her husband on May 16.

Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of NYSC in Anambra State, described the unfortunate development as a painful loss.

Aremu said that Ahile was a wonderful woman who was dedicated to her job and had excelled in uplifting the tenets of NYSC programme.

He said the news of her death was a shock to the entire NYSC family in Anambra State.

He said: “It is really a painful loss, the news of her demise came as a rude shock to us at NYSC and the entire good people of Anambra.

“Ahile was a wonderful lady, she was good at her job, we have worked together in the past, our recent common assignment was at the Honours Award held recently in Abuja.”

He conveyed the deep condolences of the NYSC in Anambra State and prayed that God would console the members of her family

Aremu said: “So, the NYSC State Governing Board, Coordinator, Management, staff and corps members in Anambra commiserate with NYSC Kogi and the family of their late coordinator.

“Our sincere prayer is that the Almighty God will accept her soul and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”