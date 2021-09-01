NYSC holds 6th orientation course since ease of COVID-19 lockdown

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it is currently holding its 6th orientation course since the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Federal Government, due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, was lifted.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the NYSC director-general, gave this indication at a press conference held at the NYSC Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, represented by Adenike Adeyemi, the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, said the conference was held to dispel public misinformation by providing safe camp reopening measures.

Ibrahim said that since the camps reopened in November 2020, the scheme has successfully held five orientation courses with support from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The director-general said the 6th orientation course commenced on September 1.

“The NYSC reopened its orientation camps across the country in November 2020. Between this time and now, we have held five orientation courses without COVID-19 infractions.

“The scheme continues to implement all non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing of face masks, social distancing, and handwashing, including Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs).

“The NYSC continues to partner with the NCDC in ensuring that the environment is conducive before any exercise is organized.

Ibrahim said that the scheme successfully held these orientation courses due to certain measures put in place by it with the collaboration of the NCDC.

“Before any orientation commences, the NYSC and the NCDC will work together to determine the number of corps members that can be at any orientation camp at a time to ensure that social distancing is maintained.

“The number of PCMs allowed into the camps has been reduced nationwide so that there can be room for physical and social distancing.

“PCMs called up to serve have also been divided into batches for the registration process. This is to prevent overcrowding at the registration points in the camps and to maintain social distancing.

“We have the NCDC surveillance team and state health officials at all camps to ensure compliance to all measures.”

The director-general said that PCMs and camp officials whose COVID-19 results were reactive are handed over to the NCDC surveillance team on camp.

According to him, PCMs are advised to come with adequate face masks and pocket hand sanitizers. Handwashing locations are also available within the camps.

The NYSC boss said that a two-meter bed spacing has been put in place in camp hostels to maintain social distancing while also fumigating and decontaminating the camps.

The director-general assured that for the current exercise, the scheme has received adequate COVID-19 test kits to be used nationwide, adding that whether vaccinated or not, all PCMs must be tested before being allowed into the camps.

“To aid in the COVID-19 testing, the TY Danjuma Foundation donated 60,000 RDT kits while the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) donated 72,000 RDT kits to the NYSC.

“These kits are enough to test everyone going into the camps. Whether you are vaccinated or not, everyone entering the camps must undergo the COVID-19 test.

Ibrahim said that only PCMs, camp officials, and others who tested negative are allowed into the camps.

The D-G urged the public to direct all questions to the schemes’ communication channels, adding that the NYSC will always be ready and open to respond.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation commenced on September 1 and registration will run till midnight of September 4.

The NYSC has slated to carry out the swearing-in for successfully registered corps members on September 7 while the orientation closing ceremony will hold on September 21.