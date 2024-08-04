NYSC gives HND graduates condition for mobilisation for service

The National Youth Service Corps has put another hurdle before graduates of polytechnics and monotechnics in order for them to be mobilised for the mandatory one-year service.

Yetunde Baderinwa, NYSC Coordinator in Lagos State, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview on Saturday in Lagos, Baderinwa said: “It has been noticed in recent times that some graduates of polytechnics and mlnotechnics do not observe the mandatory one-year IT before being admitted for HND programme.

“The one-year IT is a prerequisite for HND.

“They must undergo the one year IT with evidence of completion before going for HND, and institutions must confirm this before admitting them for HND.

“The directive will take effect from the next orientation camp, and we will not register any candidate who did not complete or undergo the process.”

Baderinwa said the measure would promote the sanctity of Nigeria’s education system.

According to the Co-ordinator, prospective corps members, who are HND graduates, will be required to present evidence of completion of the IT before being registered at any NYSC orientation camp.

She added that a circular to this effect had been issued.

