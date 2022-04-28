NYSC extends service year of 38 corps members in Enugu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it has extended the service year of 38 corps members in Enugu State for various offences.

Sam Ujogu, Coordinator of the scheme in the state, made this known on Thursday in Enugu during the passing-out ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’, Stream two, corps members.

He also said that 12 corps members who absconded from service would be remobilised to start service afresh whenever they resurfaced.

Ujogu said that the sanctions were as a result of the offences committed by the affected corps members which contravened the Bye-Laws of the scheme.

He, however, described as satisfactory the conduct of the corps members that were given the nod to participate in the passing out parade.

Ujogu said that one corps member, Onuegbu Jennifer Amarachi (EN/21A/1303) who was serving at Enugu North Local Government Secretariat, died on Sept. 5, 2021.

He commended the state government for its goodwill and assistance aimed at improving the scheme.

Ujogu said that the scheme was in dire need of a utility vehicle for effective supervision of corps members across the state.

He said that the corps members started their national service on May 18, 2021.

Ujogu said that the event was the first ceremonial passing out parade since 2020 due to the restrictions on public gatherings necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“To my outgoing corps members, I congratulate you for acquitting yourselves creditably during the service year.

“We appreciate your commitments to the realisation of the goals of the NYSC scheme,” Ujogu said.

Responding, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, urged the outgoing corps members to shun negative tendencies, including ‘yahoo yahoo’.

Ugwuanyi, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Special Matters, Chief Uwakwe Azikiwe, urged them to be confident in their abilities to earn decent living from honest endeavours.

The governor also appealed to them to shun the get-quick syndrome acts and be careful with the kind of company they would keep.

“Given your certificates and strengthened by the experience of the national service, you must remain focused, resolute and confident in your abilities to earn a decent living from genuine endeavours,” he said.

Ugwuanyi reiterated the state government’s resolve to the development of the scheme and improvement of the welfare of corps members.

The governor commended them for their various community development initiatives in education, healthcare delivery and campaigns against corruption.

He commended those of them that participated in the conduct of the last Anambra governorship election.

“There is no doubt that it is the sacrifice of patriotic youths like you that gives us hope of a better democracy and a stronger nation,” Ugwuanyi said.