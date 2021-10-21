NYSC extends 10 corps members’ service year, remobilises two in Plateau

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau has extended the service year of 10 corps members and remobilised two others for abscondment and absenteeism during their service year.

The state Coordinator of the NYSC in Plateau, Caroline Embu, disclosed this on Thursday in Jos at the official passing out ceremony of the 2020 Batch “B” Stream 1 of the scheme.

According to Embu, the 10 corps member will have their service year extended to various periods for absenteeism and abscondment, while the two other corps members,she said, had been remobilised to repeat the service in another state with half allowance, for absenting themselves from their respective places of primary assignment for over three months.

She also disclosed that six corps members would be given the State Award for their outstanding performances during their service.

The state coordinator commended the successfully discharged corps members for making an impact in their host communities.

She urged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC even as they had completed their service.

She also enjoined them not to embark on night trips due to the challenges associated with such journeys, advising them to break their trips once it was night.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a total of 1, 320 corps members of the 2020 “B” stream 1 deployed to the state were successfully discharged at the ceremony.