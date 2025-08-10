NYSC explains why corps member’s certificate is withheld

The National Youth Service Corps has dismissed claims that Corps Member Ushie Rita Uguamaye (State Code: LA/24B/8325), popularly known as “Raye”, was denied her Certificate of National Service because she criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NYSC spokesperson, Caroline Embu described the allegations circulating online as false and without basis, as she said Raye was disciplined for absence during April clearance.

“Contrary to these claims, Raye is one of 131 corps members whose CNS was withheld not as punishment for dissent, but for valid disciplinary reasons.

“Specifically, her service year was extended by two months because she failed to attend the April biometric clearance, as required by the NYSC Bye-Laws,” the statement read.

The scheme stressed that such extensions were a standard procedure applied uniformly, with no political motive involved, adding that similar sanctions had long been imposed on corps members who failed to meet clearance obligations.

“It is important to note that this extension is a standard procedure and not unique to her case and the principle of equal treatment was only applied in this case,” the statement concluded.

Raye, who served in Lagos State, gained public attention months ago after a viral video in which she lamented rising living costs and economic difficulties in the country.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to allege that she was denied her certificate when she went to collect it alongside her colleagues.

She said NYSC officials claimed she failed to complete her April clearance, a claim she strongly disputed.

According to her, she had presented herself for clearance but was repeatedly told by her Local Government Inspector to wait.

She further alleged that the LGI later refused to clear her, seized her file, and asked her to leave the office.

