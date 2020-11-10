A Communication and Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, Dr Haruna Penni says inter-tribal marriage among corps members will strengthen the philosophy of the National Youth Service Corps.

Penni made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Minna.

According to him, the move will bring about peaceful co-existence among the multi-ethnic and multi-religious people of the country.

The expert also said that adhering to the philosophy of the corps would bring about rapid development to the nation.

“In order to move forward as a strong and indivisible nation, the guiding philosophy of the NYSC should be imbibed in fostering knowledge and mutual appreciation of Nigerians through marriage and job placement.

“The antecedent and background knowledge of the past should not only be rekindled in our youths but such curriculum should be carefully developed to bring about reconciliation, rehabilitation and reconstruction,’’ Penni said.

He said that education, skills acquisition training and employment opportunities should be created to develop attitudinal changes and alleviate poverty as well as tackle restiveness.

Penni said that over-dominance by some few ethnic groups should be discouraged for positive affirmative situation where power was shared among the federating units no matter their population.

He stressed the need for the national orientation outfit to be strengthened and propagated as national ethos.

The expert called for partial implementation of fiscal federalism and the sustenance of multi-party politics as a learning process until Nigeria attains perfection.

He suggested other governing models that would evolve the National Assembly members on part time bases with some stipends as take home pay.

Penni said there should be experimentation with rotating presidency for 50 years where each federating unit would hold political power for six years.

“If there is the will, there will always be a way out of our internally and externally created socio-political quagmire.’’