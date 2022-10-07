NYSC disciplines five, rewards two as 701 end service year in Kogi

The National Youth Service Corps in Kogi State has disciplined five out of the 706 members of 2021 Batch C Stream I in the state as their service year comes to an end.

NYSC Coordinator, Mofoluwasho Williams, made this known on Thursday during their passing out ceremony in Lokoja.

Williams said that two Corps members that absconded would repeat their service year, while three had their service extended for various offences.

She said: “We had to discipline five out of the 706 corps members passing out today to serve as deterrent to others.

“The other cheering aspect is that two of the 706 excelled and bagged the award of Governor Yahaya Bello, while another two got letters of commendation for their outstanding performance.

“We thank the Almighty God that 701 of the members have successfully completed their service year and would be going out today.

“What we expect from you is to go out there as good ambassadors of the corps and do us proud by displaying the good virtues we have inculcated in you within the one year service.

“Only discipline and good character can open doors of opportunity to you as you step out into the world.”

The Kogi State NYSC Coordinator warned the corps members against indulging in social vices such as drug abuse, cybercrime and advance fee fraud, but to live decent lives.

Williams expressed the hope that the corps members, in future, would be leaders in their various disciplines or offices.

She appealed to employers of labour across the country to consider corps members when planning their budgets, for better remuneration.

According to her, core employers are NYSC partners and critical stakeholders and should open their doors for the corps members to not only gain employments, but good renumeration.

Williams said this was important, considering the biting global economic situation.

“On behalf of the corps’ Director General, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, I wish you all the best in your feature endeavours as you leave Kogi after this meritorious service,” she told the members passing out.