NYSC DG to Enugu Governor-elect: I’ve told you your certificate is fake

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Y. D. Ahmed, has revealed that he has told the Enugu State Governor-elect, Peter Mbah, that his NYSC Discharge Certificate is fake.

General Ahmed made the revelation in an interview on an Arise Television breakfast programme on Friday.

He said: “He came to me and I called my Director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…

“I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC.

“We don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses.”

The Eagle Online recalls that Mbah has sued the NYSC over the issue, demanding N20 billion for injuries he claimed to have been inflicted on his person due to the controversies surrounding the certificate.

