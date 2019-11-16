The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the Federal Government over its ongoing closure of the country’s land borders.

Ibrahim made the commendation on the sidelines of his visit to inspect facilities at the General Yakubu Gowon NYSC Orientation Camp, Dutse, Jigawa State on Saturday.

He was represented by the Director, Human Resources Management, NYSC National Headquarters, Abuja, Abdulrazak Salawu.

He said: “The closure of our land borders is a welcome development toward our economic development.

“It is unfortunate that most of the goods manufactured in foreign countries that are being imported into Nigeria through these outlets are not better than our goods.

“If you take advantage of this closure to do something through the Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development, there is market for your goods and services.

“I, therefore, charge you to rededicate yourselves to learn something that will make you to become self reliant after your one-year mandatory national service because there are no more white-collar jobs.”

The director-general also urged the corps members to take advantage of the border closure to learn something through SAED that would sustain them after service.

Similarly, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the NYSC, Hajiya Binta Muazu, also visited the camp on a familiarisation and inspection tour of facilities at the camp.

Muazu, who led other members of the council, expressed satisfaction with the facilities and the general sanitation at the camp.

She described the Dutse NYSC camp as one of the three best orientation camps in the country.

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Ibrahim Muhammad, thanked the chairman of the Governing Council and her team as well as the NYSC boss for their visit to inspect facilities at the camp.