After many months of skeletal services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Youth Service Corps has deployed a total of 650 prospective corps members to Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the NYSC 2020 Batch B Stream A orientation course is scheduled to hold nationwide from November 10 to November 30.

Ajetunmobi Abimbola, the Assistant Chief Information Officer of the corps in Kaduna State, said in a statement on Wednesday that swearing in for the batch would take place on November 16 at 9.30 a.m.

According to her, the 650 prospective corps members are expected to take part in an induction programme at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Sabon Gaya in Chikun Local Government Area of the state on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

She added that “the swearing-in ceremony for the course participants will take place on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 9.30 a.m.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufa’i, will preside over the event as special guest of honour, while the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Mohammed Lawal Bello, will administer the oath of allegiance on the prospective corps members.

“Employers who desire the services of NYSC members should apply now and state the number, course/discipline required and the welfare provision put in place for them.”