NYSC clarifies corps member’s service extension

The National Youth Service Corps has clarified that Ms. Rita Uguamaye, a corps member with State Code number LA/24B/8325, had her service year extended not because of her critical comments about the government.

The NYSC explained that the extension of her service year resulted from her absence during the April 2025 biometrics clearance.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja, the Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, Caroline Embu, addressed allegations circulating online.

She debunked claims that Uguamaye was denied a Certificate of National Service (CNS) as punishment for criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration in a TikTok video.

“Contrary to false claims that she was denied a Certificate of National Service due to critical remarks about the government, the assertion is entirely unfounded and false,” the statement said.

Embu explained that Uguamaye was among 131 corps members whose CNS were withheld for “valid disciplinary reasons,” specifically for missing the mandatory April 2025 biometrics clearance.

“Her service year has been extended by two months in accordance with the NYSC Bye-Laws,” she stated.

She further emphasised that the decision was procedural and not targeted, noting that equal treatment was applied to all affected corps members.

Also Read:

“The NYSC management urges the public to approach this matter with understanding, as service extensions for non-compliance are a longstanding and routine practice within the scheme, and should not be politicised,” Embu said.

She reaffirmed NYSC’s commitment to upholding its mandate in line with constitutional provisions.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uguamaye, who served in Lagos, had earlier posted a video on TikTok criticising the Tinubu government.

Following this, she alleged in another video that her discharge certificate was withheld in retaliation for her comments.

Post Views: 1