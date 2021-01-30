Kehinde Aremu, Coordinator of National Youths Service Corps in Anambra has called on youths to use their access to the internet for positive purposes and maximise the advantages of Information and Communication Technology.

Aremu gave the advice at the Digital Skills sensitisation programme for the 2020 Batch B Stream 2 Corps members at the Mbaukwu/Umuawulu Permanent Orientation camp in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra on Saturday.

He said that it was worrisome that many youths were using the internet for fraudulent purposes and that most of them have had the law of the country to contend with.

“It is worrisome how youths use the internet and social media for fraudulent purposes, the present generation has more access to the internet than at any other time.

“I call on you to take advantage of the vast opportunities available in ICT to provide solution and make money on the web, that is what the ‘Digital Skills’ is all about,” he said.

Aremu warned corps members against embarking on avoidable travel especially long distance journeys.

He said that there had been observed proliferation of made up medical reports which were targeted at facilitating their travel out of the state.

He told them that Anambra was safe and peaceful while urging them not to seek relocation unless there was genuine health reason to do so.

“You are advised to stay back and offer diligent service to the fatherland, the governor is aware you are here and has provided adequate security in the 21 local government areas of the state,” he said.