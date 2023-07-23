NYSC boss lauds Rivers government over support to scheme

828 828

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, has lauded the support of the Rivers State Government to the NYSC Scheme, saying it’s impressive.

Ahmed disclosed this Saturday during his visit to the 2023 Batch B Stream 1 corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC orientation camp, Nonwa-Gbam Tai.

Ahmed noted that the state government’s support to the scheme showed an act of patriotism, integration and upholding of national unity.

Ahmed described the NYSC newly-built auditorium by the former Governor, Nyesom Wike’s administration of Rivers as a legacy project that had provided an ideal and befitting infrastructure for corps members in the country.

The DG charged corps members to be disciplined at all times, patriotic, focused and committed in adding value to their host communities.

According to Ahmed, this will be achieved through diligent, selflessness and purposeful service delivery in their places of primary assignment.

He also advised corps members to take the lessons and experiences of their service year serious to discover their true potentials.

Ahmed, however, warned corps members against social vices such as spreading fake news, cultism, drug abuse, improper dressing, unnecessary and night travels amongst others to remain safe during their service year.

Earlier, George Mfongang, the NYSC State Coordinator in Rivers, mentioned some of the support rendered by the state government to the Director General, stating that it had been a “bulwark of support and encouragement to the scheme”.

Mfongang listed some of the support as payment of monthly subvention and state allowance to corps members, donation of official vehicle to the scheme, upgrade of camp facilities and donation of a brand new transformer.

The coordinator stated that serving corps members had been outstanding in their adaptation to camp activities and exceptionally disciplined.

The highlights of the occasion were display of cultural dance, martial arts and special drills presented by corps members to entertain the DG and his entourage