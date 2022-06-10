NYSC board member hails Ladoja on elevation as Otun Olubadan

A member of the National Governing Board of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Prince Kunle Oyewumi has congratulated a former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja on his elevation as the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The elevation was pronounced by the Olubadan of Ibadanland, HRM, Oba Lekan Balogun.

While extolling the virtues of the former Governor, the entrepreneur described Ladoja as a genuine statesman and business enigma with passion for the growth and progress of Ibadanland and Oyo state in general.

Oyewumi, while acknowledging the contributions of Ladoja to nation building in various capacities, urged the new Otun Olubadan not to relent in his humanitarian gestures.

The Board member in a statement said, “I felicitate with the former Governor of Oyo State, Senator Rashidi Ladoja on his elevation to the position of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland.

“It is a well-deserved honour and good development.

“The former Governor is a pillar of support to his contemporaries and younger generation, many of whom have continually benefitted from his wise counsel and mentorship”, Oyewunmi said.

The Ogbomoso Prince prayed for a longer life for Ladoja in the service to humanity and wished him continued success in life.