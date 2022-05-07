NYSC Anthem composer dies at 75 

The Composer of the popular NYSC Anthem, “Youths Obey the Clarion Call”, Oluwole Adetiran, has passed away at 75.

Late Rev. Oluwole Oladejo Adetiran, an indigene of Igbajo in Osun State composed the popular NYSC Anthem in 1984 while serving as a Corp member at the Polytechnic of Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria.

He got employed as one of the founding music lecturers at the Polytechnic, and was the Head of the Department of Music Technology for 11 years in the institution, where he trained many music students.

He was also a member of the Celestial Church of Christ where he was the National Music Director for the CCC Worldwide.

The iconic musicologist passed away on Friday, 6th of May 2022, after years of battling with prostate cancer.