NYG: Anambra Commission showers cash gifts on gold medalists

Patrick-Estate Onyedum, Chairman of Anambra State Sports Development Commission, has announced a cash reward of N50,000 to each of the five gold medalists at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State.

Onyedum announced the reward on behalf of the commission when he addressed the athletes on Friday in Asaba.

He also promised N100,000 and N50,000 for gold and silver as incentive for athletes who will qualify for the finals of the outstanding athletics competitions.

The chairman commended the team for their competitive spirit and spotless social records so far at the games.

Onyedum urged them not to be discouraged when competing with athletes who are older than them, saying that the state has been exemplary in age compliance.

He said the state government was proud of their exploits and would recognise them with a befitting reception before the end of the year.

Onyedum, however, condemned the level of desperation among states to win medals, adding that it defeated the essence of the games.

The chairman urged states to go back and develop their sports at the grassroots and shun quick wins and compromise.

He said that Anambra State may consider pulling out of the games if states continue to falsify age and refuse to play by the rules.

He said: “We must get this right: States have to stop this desperation for medals.

“How can we be grooming future champions while others will be relying on cheating?

“NYG is for age 15 and below, but you need to see the athletes some states are featuring.

“If it continues, we may have to review our participation.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Anambra State has so far won 11 medals with five gold, four silver and two bronze.