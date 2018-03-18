NYCN begs President Buhari to rescind decision on Peace Corps

The youths in collaboration with the Coalition of Non Governmental Organisations, Civil Society Organisations told journalists in Minna, Niger State that the action of Buhari has dashed the hopes and aspirations of millions of youths.

Youths under the auspices of the National Youth Council of Nigeria on Sunday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to as a matter of urgency rescind his decision not to sign the Peace Corps of Nigeria establishment into law.

The Chairman of Chairmen, NYCN, Comrade Jibrin Abdullahi Muregi, who is also the Niger State Chairman, appealed to President Buhari to consider the advantages, benefits and gains that the establishment of PCN will bring to Nigeria.

It should be recalled that President Buhari on February 27, 2018 withheld assent to the bill citing security and financial concerns.

Accordingly, Muregi said: “We hereby call on Mr. President to assent to the PCN bill. The youths have stood by him, he should stand for the youths; he should listen to the voices of the youths because the youths listened to him. We are the future, youths exclusion is injustice.

“A country that fails to engage its youths productively is a nation sitting on a keg of gunpowder.

“The youths were anxiously waiting for the opportunity to contribute to national building through the provision of peace related services and to ensure security, law and orderliness in the nation when President Buhari’s action dashed their hopes.”