Nwoye, Ozigbo, others brought thugs to attack us — Anambra PDP Congress Committee

In the Congress to select ad-hoc delegates list from Anambra State’s 326 awards, some members of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state, including Tony Nwoye, Valentine Ozigbo and others, forced the party’s hands to cancel the congress.

This was revealed in a letter written by the PDP’s 2022 primary election ward congresses electoral committee.

The committee, led by Chairman Ahmed Jibrin, revealed the actual events that happened in the state and not what some members of the party in the state have made the public believe.

The committee, in the letter dated May 1, 2022 and sighted by this news platform, narrated what happened on the day of the ward congresses.

The committee revealed that Nwoye, Ozigbo and some others stormed the party secretariat with miscreants and asked for the original results sheets, which had been distributed at the time.

According to the committee, which also has Captain Frank Ntima, Hon. Amara Ogbu, Azubuike Odoh and Engr Ogbonna Victor as members, the PDP members who brought thugs to the party secretariat revealed that the results of the congress were not favourable to them.

They forced the committee members to do a letter cancelling the Three-Adhoc delegate election and forced a press conference from the committee.

The letter, according to the committee, was written under duress.

The decision to bring miscreants in and force the committee’s hands, the letter revealed, was an afterthought.

The committee revealed in the letter to the party’s National Chairman, Iyorcha Ayu: “They locked the entrance and compelled the committee to do a letter cancelling the exercise and after that forced us to do a press conference.

“They initially compelled the committee to sign the photocopies of the results in our possession and issued the same to the people on their own list of 3-man local government electoral panel.

“They later rescinded and asked us to cancel the election outrightly.

“Hence handing over the signed photocopies to theirs through the administrative secretary of the party.”

The letter also revealed that the committee members were held hostage for more than two hours.

The committee concluded by stating that the election was free and fair except for the ugly incident described.