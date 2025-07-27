Nwosu hails Super Falcons: You’ve shown the Nigeria spirit

John C. Nwosu, governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, has hailed the Super Falcons for lifting the Confederation of African Football Women’s African Cup of Nations held in Morocco for the 10th time, after a dramatic outing in Rabat, capital of the North African nation.

The Nigerian female team came from behind after a 2:0 lead; they were handed down by the Atlas Lionesses at half time to turn the tide in a dramatic fashion, marked by energy, resilience, determination and skill, slotting in three goals in less than 30 minutes.

A totally enthralled Nwosu declared that feat clearly showed how with determination and focus, the most difficult tasks could be achieved and toughest challenges could be surmounted, adding that the feat embodied a lot of life’s lessons.

“What we saw today is the can-do spirit that Nigerians are known for. It is a spirit that has broken many barriers and achieved great things. I particularly noticed the teamwork and synergy among the girls and their determination not to give up. It shows the reward of unity of purpose.

“As I watched our girls lift this beautiful trophy up, my spirit was also lifted. I am sure I am not alone. This spectacular achievement today shows how much we can achieve in Nigeria when we de-emphasise those things that divide the nation and emphasise the things that unite us.

“This is the focus of the ADC. We take it as a task to unite Nigeria by promoting unity, equity, justice and fair play in all facets of the society, knowing that together, working individually and collectively, we wake the sleeping giant.

“It is particularly so as we make deliberate moves to recreate a new Anambra where the government and the people will form an environment of common vision and move in the same direction, achieving a common goal. That vision has gained a strong fillip by this wonderful feat in Morocco.”

“Well done girls. Once again, you have put smiles on millions of Nigerians, both home and abroad. May this joy continue to resonate everywhere in the life of our dear nation, now and in future.

