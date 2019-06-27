D’Tigers Head Coach, Alex Nwora, has released a 44-man preliminary roaster ahead of the 2019 FIBA Men’s World Cup in China, after weeks of scouting.

The camping exercise, which will commence on July 7, 2019 in Erie Community College, Buffalo, USA, will include D’Tigers captain, Ike Diogu, Ben Uzoh, Ike Iroegbu, Agada Caleb, Emegano Obinna, Efevhera Michael, Portland Trailblazer’s Al Farouq Aminu, Stanley Okoye, Jordan Nwora, Aminu Alade, Tosin Mehinti, Zana Talib, Chris Obekpa and Ayodeji Akindele, who all featured during the qualifiers.

Others include David Nwaba (Cleveland Cavaliers), Josh Akogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Nwamu Ike (Fort Wayne Mad Ants), Michael Eric, Charles Bassey, Ike Obiagu, Achiuwa Precious, TK Edogi, Stephen Ugochukwu and Ado Abdul, Chimezie Metu (San Antonio Spurs), Ekpe Udoh (Utah Jazz) and recently drafted trio of Miye Oni (Miami Heat), Chuma Okeke (Orlando Magic) and Kezie Okpalla (Phoenix Suns).

Nwora also extended invitation to five Nigeria-based stars: Agu Abuchi Ibe, Okpe Ocheibi Victor, Abdul Yahaya, Vincent Buchi Nwaiwu and Victor Koko Anthony alongside former Golden State Warriors player, Festus Ezeli, Michael Oguine, and Jordan Ogundiran.

Ogugua “OG” Anunoby (Toronto Raptors), Semi Ojeleye (Boston Celtic), Ochai Agbaji, Vincent Nnamdi, Stephen Domingos, Moneke Chima and Joshua Ifeoluwa Ajayi complete the 44-man list.

As part of the Nigeria Basketball Federation’s effort to effectively prepare the team, D’Tigers will face fellow World Cup bound Dominican Republic at the Palacio de Los Deportes in San Domingo on July 20 and 22 before another test game against ex-NBA and Euro All Stars on the July 26, as they round off the first phase of camping.

The second phase of camping will commence on July 29, while the invited NBA players are expected to report to camp on August 1 before departing for Toronto on August 5, where they will be facing Canada on August 7 and 9.

Nwora will be assisted by Glynn R. Cyrien (Ex-Memphis Grizzlies), Mfon Kokoete Udofia (Atlanta Hawks) and Ogoh Odaudu (Rivers Hoopers)

The final 12-man list will depart for Nigeria on August 12 for the final round of training before leaving for China on August 18.

Nigeria battle Korea, Argentina and Russia in Group B.