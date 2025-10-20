Nwoko urges stricter travel oversight from NIS, embassies

Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Ned Nwoko, has urged the Nigeria Immigration Service to come up with plans to stop some desperate Nigerians from embarking on dangerous journeys that often end in tragedy and bring disrepute to the nation.

Nwoko, who is also the Chairman, Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation, said this in an interview with the New Agency of Nigeria, Abuja, on Monday.

“The reason many Nigerians end up in foreign prisons lies in the failure of the NIS and most especially the Nigerian embassies not carrying out due diligence on those traveling abroad.

“It has become a norm that the majority of Nigerians want to travel out of the shores of Nigeria seeking greener pastures, but that doesn’t negate the fact that some are travelling without genuine intentions.

“Some travel because they are desperate to make money by all means, irrespective of the kind of jobs secured. Some don’t even have any blueprint of their going out of Nigeria, but they’ve already concluded in their hearts that it’s a way.

“These are the automatic destitutes and miscreants found in foreign prisons and sometimes constituting a nuisance in foreign nations because they carry the anyway is a way’ mentality,’’ he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the Nigerian Immigration Service and the Nigerian embassy must be deliberate in carrying out due diligence on Nigerians traveling abroad.

“This has nothing to do with freedom of movement restriction. Still, due diligence is not only to protect the lives of the citizens but also to protect the integrity and sovereignty of Nigeria as an independent nation.

“There’s a balance between safeguarding citizens and respecting individual freedom. Respecting individual freedom of movement must not go against the legal ethics of human freedom of movement.

“Hence, cooperation between Nigerian authorities, host countries, and international bodies should be considered as remediation that will enhance safety. Some Nigerians travel to make quick money without having a blueprint for travelling out of Nigeria.

“The predicament Nigerians who travelled abroad face without quick response from the government of Nigeria is a result of improper investigation of citizens by pre-checking the genuineness of the citizens’ reasons for travelling out of Nigeria,’’ he added.

Nwoko said that due diligence including purpose of making such trip, communicating with the invitee to ensure the purpose is legitimate as well as verify the authenticity of job description and verify with the employer’s company, if traveling for a job should be carried out.

“The NIS and the Nigerian Embassies must also carry out close monitoring for every citizen abroad through a set-up organised surveillance body to checkmate their activities based on their verified presented documents.

“They must resist access to citizens seeking to travel abroad with fake job proposals.

“The Nigerian embassy, both home and abroad, must never be compromised under the supervision of racketeering with citizens who have no genuine intentions for travelling out of Nigeria.

“Cooperation between immigration authorities, embassies, law enforcement, and international organisations is crucial in addressing these challenges,” he also said.

The reparations and repatriation chairman further said that the first respect any foreign citizen may enjoy abroad was the ability for the embassy to have a close relationship with such a citizen.

According to him, many citizens from developed nations have close ties with their embassies outside the shores of their nation, most especially those with legitimate intentions.

“The Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigerian Embassy must strategically reorganise their approach to issuing visas for Nigerians leaving for foreign nations.”

NAN reports that the Senate has urged the federal government to immediately begin diplomatic and humanitarian interventions to rescue and repatriate hundreds of Nigerian women and children languishing in Libyan prisons.

The upper chamber’s resolution followed a motion sponsored by Senator Aniekan Etim Bassey (APC, Akwa Ibom South), who drew attention to the harrowing experiences of Nigerians trapped in Libya’s detention centres, many victims of trafficking, slavery, and abuse. (NAN)