Nwoko: She still loves me six years after; Daniels: Despite other women, I stand ‘gidigba’

Ned Nwoko and Reginald Daniels took to social media to eulogise themselves amid the reports of conflict among them.

The Eagle Online is reporting that there was a conflict among the duo over another woman getting pregnant for Senator Nwoko.

In a post on her social media handle, Daniels said she will stand by Nwoko no matter the number of women.

She wrote: “Oooh my king! The greatest man in Igbo land! Dike’m! Obim! Ezigbo dim Oma!

“What did I do to deserve this honour! 10,000 women by your right, 20,000 by your left and I will stand gidigba because what we share will remain the first in history.”

In his post celebrating their six year of being together, Nwoko denied impregnating any other person, alluding to another actress, Chika Ike.

Hw wrote: “No rumoured child outside, That ship never sailed, Let them retire that story, tired and stale.

“Their lies will fade, their voices dim, Yet here we stand unmoved, untrimmed. For love like ours, built on steel, Doesn’t break, doesn’t kneel. Still standing, still thriving, unshaken, supreme.”

Reaffirming his love for Daniels, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparation and Repatriation wrote: “Six Years Later… : She Still Can’t Resist Me!

“Six years and counting, and what do they see?. A love untamed, wild, and free. Regina, my fire, my sweetest delight. Through every storm, you’ve held me tight.

“Not just vows whispered in candlelit air, but a fortress built on love laid bare. No staged perfection, no hollow display, Just two hearts that chose to stay.

“This morning, feeling bold, and true,I sent you a message, out of the blue: “Will you marry me?” a reckless play, your laughter spilled like golden rays.

“Hahahahaha! Always! The biggest YES!. Oh, my queen, you love me so truly. Should I gather the elders, pay the price? For you, I’d do it all anew!. Love Unshaken, Unbreakable.

“They whisper of love in measured tones, as if hearts are caged, made of stone. But ours, Regina, is fierce and wild. A dance of fire, Gods’ own child.

“Some claim faith but live in disguise,Preaching devotion with wandering eyes. Yet here we stand, bare and true,No lies to hide, no games to rue.

“A good man monogamous or not, brings peace to the home, keeps it hot. Better to love with honesty bold, Than sell a dream wrapped in fool’s gold.”

