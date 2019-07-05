The President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, on Thursday called on the Igbo resident in the North to be prepared to defend themselves in the face of the ultimatum by some Northern youths to President Muhammadu Buhari to implement the suspended Ruga policy.

Nwodo said this in a statement in reaction to the 30-day ultimatum given to Buhari by the Coalition of Northern Group, describing it as irresponsible.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a broadcast by Abdul Azeez Suleman, speaking for a coalition of northern groups in which he had the audacity to give the Federal Government an ultimatum of 30 days to rescind its decision on the suspension of its RUGA settlements policy.

“Abdul went further to threaten the expulsion of southerners resident in the North at the expiration of his ultimatum if the Federal Government does not rescind its suspension decision.

“This irresponsible, unlawful and provocative outburst reminds me of the northern youths’ notice to quit the North to southerners two years ago.”

Nwodo said the RUGA policy is an Islamisation and Fulanisation policy that would be resisted by Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He said: “The threat to evict law-abiding Nigerians from their places of abode in northern Nigeria is treasonable and obviously like the gun-trotting herdsmen will go unnoticed by our federally-controlled law enforcement agencies.

“Let Abdul, the Federal Government and others like them, take notice that Ohanaeze has no objections to all Igbo in the North returning home so long as all northerners in the South-East would leave the South-East and we dismantle the federal structure imposed on us by the military and return to autonomous federating units.

“The nepotism exhibited by this Federal Government, her duplicity of standards in law enforcement, her undisguised Fulanisation policy is repugnant to the rule of law and good governance. We will no longer tolerate any further threats from these northern war mongers.

“After all, who should be the aggrieved under the circumstance? The millipede that has been marched is whimpering, but the person that marched it is complaining that his foot has been soiled.

“The southern Nigerian people that are bearing the yoke of oppression from cattle herders are trying their best to co-exist with their aggressors, yet it is the aggressors that are threatening further mayhem. This cannot be.

“I call on all Igbo to be ready to defend themselves. Enough of these threats!”